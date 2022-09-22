Fwupd 1.8.5 Supports More USB4 Docks, New AMD SMU Firmware Version Plugin
Fwupd 1.8.5 is out today for continuing to improve the firmware updating experience on Linux systems in conjunction with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).
- A new "amd-pmc" plug-in for displaying the AMD SMU (System Management Unit) firmware version on AMD CPUs/APUs.
- A new "android-boot" plugin used to update specific block devices.
- Support for platform capability descriptors so devices can set quirks.
- Support for the Corsair SABRE RGB PRO gaming mouse.
- Support for more Sonix CAM devices.
- Support for more Thunderbolt/USB 4 docks making use of the Intel Goshen Ridge controller. The Intel Goshen Ridge code was also moved out into its own, new plugin. Goshen Ridge is Intel's Thunderbolt 4 controller codename with now being formally known as the Intel JHL8440.
- A fix for correctly updating Wacom AES devices.
- Limiting archive sizes to 25% of RAM, or 4G/
- Never saving Redfish auto-generated passwords to user-readable files.
- Various other bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 1.8.5 changes via GitHub.
For those still making use of the older Fwupd 1.7 series, v1.7.10 was also released today with various backported fixes.
Add A Comment