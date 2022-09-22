Fwupd 1.8.5 Supports More USB4 Docks, New AMD SMU Firmware Version Plugin

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 22 September 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LVFS --
Fwupd 1.8.5 is out today for continuing to improve the firmware updating experience on Linux systems in conjunction with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

- A new "amd-pmc" plug-in for displaying the AMD SMU (System Management Unit) firmware version on AMD CPUs/APUs.

- A new "android-boot" plugin used to update specific block devices.

- Support for platform capability descriptors so devices can set quirks.

- Support for the Corsair SABRE RGB PRO gaming mouse.

- Support for more Sonix CAM devices.

- Support for more Thunderbolt/USB 4 docks making use of the Intel Goshen Ridge controller. The Intel Goshen Ridge code was also moved out into its own, new plugin. Goshen Ridge is Intel's Thunderbolt 4 controller codename with now being formally known as the Intel JHL8440.

- A fix for correctly updating Wacom AES devices.

- Limiting archive sizes to 25% of RAM, or 4G/

- Never saving Redfish auto-generated passwords to user-readable files.

- Various other bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 1.8.5 changes via GitHub.

For those still making use of the older Fwupd 1.7 series, v1.7.10 was also released today with various backported fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
FWUPD Explores Improvement For Easier & More Robust Firmware Updating On Linux
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Fwupd 1.8.3 Released With Support For More Startech & Elan Devices
Fwupd 1.8.2 Released - Supports More Corsair, PixArt, SteelSeries, System76 Hardware
Fwupd 1.7.8 To Further Improve Firmware Updating On Linux
LVFS Has Served More Than 52 Million Firmware Files To Linux Users
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
RADV Driver Sees Dramatic Improvement To Reduce CPU Overhead For Draw Calls