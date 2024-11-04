Fujitsu Monaka CPU Target Added To GCC 15 Compiler
Fujitsu has upstreamed support for their next-gen "Monaka" Armv9 processor into the GNU Compiler Collection codebase in time for the GCC 15 release coming out early next year.
The Fujitsu Monaka is their next-gen Arm-based processor for HPC compute and AI. Slides published by Fujitsu have shown this 2027 timed CPU to offer 144 cores x 2 sockets, making use of the Armv9-A architecture, 12 channel DDR memory, PCI Express 6.0 and CXL 3.0 connectivity, and will be ultra low voltage with air cooling support.
Those slides on Fujitsu.com for those interested in more details on the Monaka CPU.
Fujitsu Monaka is expected to power next-gen Supercomputers in a few years time. Separate from the GCC patch being upstreamed today, last week was a press release between Fujitsu and AMD that they will be working on "open-source AI initiatives" including AMD Instinct accelerator support for FUJITSU-MONAKA.
Upstreamed today to GCC Git is this patch from Fujitsu for adding the -mcpu=fujitsu-monaka CPU target. The cost model hasn't yet been adjusted compared to the Fujitsu A64FX but will be updated in the future. The GCC patch confirms the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU as using Armv9.3-A with F16, FP8, LS64, RNG, CRYPTO, SVE2_AES, SVE2_BITPERM, SVE2_SHA3, and SVE2_SM4 extensions.
The GCC 15 open-source compiler should be out as stable in the form of GCC 15.1 next March~April, well ahead of the 2027 expected availability of FUJITSU-MONAKA powered servers.
