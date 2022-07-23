Adreno 619 Support Added To Mesa - Enables Fairphone 4 GPU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 July 2022 at 08:49 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
Linux 5.20 is adding Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU support to the MSM DRM/KMS driver and now the Freedreno Gallium3D driver is also enabling that A619 GPU support which in turn enables open-source OpenGL acceleration on devices like the Fairphone 4.

Just a basic one liner patch is needed for getting the Adreno 619 working with Freedreno, which goes alongside already other supported Adreno 600 series models like the 615 / 616 / 618 / 620 / 630 models. That paired with Linux 5.20+ will mean a working open-source 3D driver stack for this model Adreno.

This Adreno 619 support has been successfully tested on the Fairphone 4 smartphone and various other devices use the A619 too. Konrad Dybcio who opened the merge request for the Mesa support commented, "Tested on a Fairphone 4, runs like a charm ;)" The €579.00 Fairphone 4 features a Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, 6.3-inch full HD+ display, and out-of-the-box runs Android 11.


Fairphone 4


The Adreno 619 is a mid-range smartphone/tablet GPU and found with the Snapdragon 695 5G, 750G 5G, 480 5G, and other SoCs.
4 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Extends Mesa's D3D12 Video Acceleration To Support Video Engine Based Effects
RADV Continues Getting Ready For Vulkan Mesh Shader Support
Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Now Compliant With Vulkan 1.3
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Ready To Switch To Lazy Descriptors - Big Performance Win
Rewritten R600g NIR Backend Merged For Mesa 22.2 - Improves Radeon HD 5000/6000 Series
Mesa 22.2 Pushed Back By Two Weeks To Let More Features Land
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Retbleed: Call Depth Tracking Mitigation Eyed To Avoid IBRS "Performance Horror Show"
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards