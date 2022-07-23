Adreno 619 Support Added To Mesa - Enables Fairphone 4 GPU Support
Linux 5.20 is adding Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU support to the MSM DRM/KMS driver and now the Freedreno Gallium3D driver is also enabling that A619 GPU support which in turn enables open-source OpenGL acceleration on devices like the Fairphone 4.
Just a basic one liner patch is needed for getting the Adreno 619 working with Freedreno, which goes alongside already other supported Adreno 600 series models like the 615 / 616 / 618 / 620 / 630 models. That paired with Linux 5.20+ will mean a working open-source 3D driver stack for this model Adreno.
This Adreno 619 support has been successfully tested on the Fairphone 4 smartphone and various other devices use the A619 too. Konrad Dybcio who opened the merge request for the Mesa support commented, "Tested on a Fairphone 4, runs like a charm ;)" The €579.00 Fairphone 4 features a Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, 6.3-inch full HD+ display, and out-of-the-box runs Android 11.
Fairphone 4
The Adreno 619 is a mid-range smartphone/tablet GPU and found with the Snapdragon 695 5G, 750G 5G, 480 5G, and other SoCs.
