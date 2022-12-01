Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
GNU Linux-libre's Freed-ora Effort To "Free Fedora" Has Been Sunset
In its most recent form, Freed-ora packages were available for install on an already established Fedora Linux system that would check to verify no non-free RPMs were installed on the system, setup the GNU Linux-libre kernel build to be the default kernel, and to prevent accidentally installing non-free software packages in the future on that system by checking the RPM license tag. The non-free package prevention includes the likes of non open-source firmware for hardware components and non-free packages from other repositories.
Freed-ora hasn't exactly been popular and FSFLA's Alexandre Oliva since moved on from using Fedora, but had agreed to continue maintaining Freed-ora until the end of the Fedora 35 cycle. With Fedora 35 recently being declared end-of-life, he is sunsetting the project as no one else stepped up to maintain it.
He wrote a farewell message on the GNU mailing list while reminiscing over the project and making some remarks about Fedora.
For now the retired Freed-ora repositories for F35 and prior remain accessible. Those wanting to use a Linux-libre kernel on Fedora are encouraged to try out RPMFreedom.