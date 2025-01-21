FreeBSD 15.0 Aims For Reproducible Builds / Zero-Trust Builds With Fresh Funding

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 January 2025 at 08:36 PM EST. Add A Comment
BSD
The FreeBSD Foundation has begun receiving funding to work on zero-trust builds / reproducible builds. The work will hopefully be wrapped up in time for the major FreeBSD 15.0 release.

The FreeBSD Foundation shared today they are receiving funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Agency (nee Sovereign Tech Fund) to pursue this zero-trust builds / reproducible builds effort. The funding goes from this month through August. The FreeBSD Foundation explained in today's announcement:
"The Zero-Trust Build project is scheduled from Jan-Aug 2025 and centers on the FreeBSD build process, and in particular, release building. The primary goal of this work is to enable the entire release process to run without requiring root access, and that build artifacts build reproducibly – that is, that a third party can build bit-for-bit identical artifacts.

Additionally, the project aims to enhance build process documentation, ensuring that release building is straightforward and does not require specialized knowledge. The work is targeted for completion prior to the release of FreeBSD 15.0."

More details on this fresh funding and zero-trust builds effort via the FreeBSD Foundation Blog. Back in August is when the Sovereign Tech Fund initially announced a significant investment into FreeBSD for pursuing a number of areas like zero-trust builds, CI/CD automation, greater security controls, and more.
Add A Comment
Related News
Year Of The BSD Desktop? There's Going To Be A BSD Desktop Conference At Least
FreeBSD Collaborating With AMD, NetBSD 10.0 Release & Other BSD Highlights Of 2024
NetBSD 10.1 Released With Support For More Network Hardware, Better Ampere Altra Support
FreeBSD 14.2 Released With OpenZFS Upgrade, Installer Improvements
FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Brings Install Image Improvements
FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 3 Released - FreeBSD Now Publishing OCI Container Images
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Alibaba Engineers Work To Address Suspend/Resume Bugs With The AMD Graphics Driver
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad