FreeBSD Working On S0ix Sleep State Support For Newer Laptops

FreeBSD is working on S0ix standby power state support for better handling modern Intel and AMD laptops running this popular BSD operating system.Aymeric Wibo presented at FOSDEM 2025 this weekend in Brussels on the work being done for working toward S0ix support on FreeBSD. With newer laptops abandoning ACPI S3 support in favor of S0ix states, it's becoming more important to begin handling S0ix on FreeBSD. Aymeric is being sponsored by the FreeBSD Foundation to work on this support.