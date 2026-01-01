FreeBSD Working On Intel FRED Support, Laptop Improvements Continue

FreeBSD is out today with their Q1-2026 status report to outline the many different development initiatives their open-source developers have participated in over the past quarter. There is a lot of hardware enablement efforts ongoing as well as continuing to make a more compelling desktop experience and also improving GUI and management options for FreeBSD systems.One of the big FreeBSD initiatives in recent time has been their laptop efforts for enhancing this operating system on modern laptops. In recent months they have worked on their Python application for collecting laptop compatibility information, testing more laptops for their current FreeBSD compatibility, enhancing documentation, and adding the Ly display manager option for the upcoming KDE installer with FreeBSD 15.1.For System76 laptops on FreeBSD, there is now an ACPI driver in FreeBSD 16-CURRENT for battery charging thresholds, keyboard brightness, and other features. Suspend/resume improvements for various laptops continues to be a focal point too with enhancements there as well as suspend-to-disk handling.Since last year FreeBSD has been running a project working on Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) support. That continues happening in large part due to the EU Cyber Resillience Act.Another notable initiative in the FreeBSD space is Bhyvemgr as a management GUI for the Bhyve hypervisor. Bhyvemgr is being developed in Freepascal/Lazarus and continues tacking on more management features.Sylve also continues progressing as a modern unified system management platform for FreeBSD systems from the web. Sylve has improved its cluster creation/management, added a backup solution, now supports snapshots for Jails, support for a Ghostty-based web terminal, various VM enhancements, and many other features being enabled.

The FreeBSD Foundation is also sponsoring work on bringing up support for Flexible Return and Event Delivery https://www.phoronix.com/search/Flexible+Return+and+Event+Delivery (FRED) with FreeBSD. FRED is initially found with Panther Lake and is showing very nice performance gains (https://www.phoronix.com/review/intel-fred-panther-lake) while on the server side will also be found with Diamond Rapids processors. AMD Zen 6 is expected to support fRED. The FRED work for FreeBSD is ongoing.Over in the FreeBSD ports world, new default versions include Go 1.25, OpenJDK Java 21, MySQL 8.4, and PostgreSQL 18. There are also new packages available like Firefox 149, KDE Plasma 6.6.3, Wine 11.0, and many more.More details on the recent FreeBSD development happenings during Q1'2026 can be found via their status report on FreeBSD.org