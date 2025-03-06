FreeBSD Continues Working On 802.11n/802.11ac WiFi & Other Laptop Improvements
The FreeBSD Foundation paired with resources committed by AMD, Dell, and Framework are working to improve FreeBSD laptop support. In recent months there have been FreeBSD development efforts to improve the power management support with modern laptops as well as a strong focus on enhancing the WiFi driver support. A status update was issued yesterday for highlighting the latest FreeBSD laptops efforts.
A new status report has been published and their first of 2025 concerning FreeBSD laptop development initiatives. There remains ongoing work to enhance power management support on FreeBSD for better power efficiency / battery savings and work on supporting 802.11n (WiFi 4) and 802.11ac (WiFi 5) hardware/drivers. Yes, WiFi 7 is currently the latest but the FreeBSD wireless driver support has struggled behind for years.
The FreeBSD laptop efforts also has seen ongoing work around better web camera support for laptops with development efforts continuing to integrate a UVC kernel driver into FreeBSD.
Those wanting to learn more about the FreeBSD laptop development efforts can find the new status report via the FreeBSD Foundation blog.
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