FreeBSD 15.0 Alpha 1 Released For Early Testing
The first alpha release of FreeBSD 15.0 is now available! FreeBSD 15.0 is a major update to this BSD operating system that aims for its stable release before Christmas.
FreeBSD 15.0 comes with a lot of new hardware support thanks to many updated kernel drivers, like improved WiFi drivers, better power management, and a lot of newer hardware now simply playing nicely under FreeBSD. FreeBSD 15.0 also has been working to be more welcoming to new desktop users by offering a KDE desktop install option from its OS installer, more reproducible builds, the latest OpenZFS file-system support, and dropping some obsolete support including removing the old AGP driver.
FreeBSD 15.0 Alpha 1 is out on-time for this weekend. Weekly alpha builds of FreeBSD 15.0 will continue until the betas begin in October, and the weekly release candidates in November. The FreeBSD release engineering team hopes FreeBSD 15.0-RELEASE will be out by the first few days of December. The complete FreeBSD 15.0 release schedule can be found here.
The work-in-progress FreeBSD 15.0 release notes can be found on FreeBSD.org for more details around the grand FreeBSD 15 changes.
Those wanting to help in testing FreeBSD 15.0 can download the ALPHA 1 ISOs via download.freebsd.org.
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