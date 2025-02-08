FreeBSD 13.5 Beta Begins Preparing For The Last Of The FreeBSD 13 Series
The FreeBSD 13.5 release dance has begun for closing out the FreeBSD 13 series.
FreeBSD 13.5 Beta 1 was released on Friday evening as what will end up becoming the last planned minor update to the FreeBSD 13 stable series. FreeBSD 13.5 is working its way toward a stable release in mid-March while until then will see weekly betas followed by one release candidate. FreeBSD 13.5 is planned to be supported through the end of April 2026 before users will have to move on to FreeBSD 14/15.
FreeBSD 13.5 mostly is made up of minor changes/fixes while FreeBSD 14 is the current stable series and FreeBSD 15 remains under active development. Those wanting to help in testing FreeBSD 13.5 Beta 1 can find the download details and more information on FreeBSD.org.
