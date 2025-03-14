Free95 0.2 Alpha Released As Open-Source Windows Compatible OS

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 March 2025 at 06:40 AM EDT. 27 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
While ReactOS is widely known as the open-source operating system working on maintaining software and driver compatibility with Microsoft Windows, there's another new one in the field and it's Free95. The Free95 project is working to become an open-source, Windows-compatible operating system. Version 0.2 Alpha of Free95 was released today for testing.

Free95 is not working to re-implement the NT kernel but rather supporting the Win32 API for software to run. Their goal is to remove Windows bloat and security issues while continuing to enjoy Windows programs. Free95 takes a simpler form than ReactOS but it's also not nearly as far along as the decades in the making ReactOS. Here's what Free95 currently looks like:

Free95 0.2


Free95 0.2 Alpha is the newest development milestone from the project with their latest enhancements on the long road ahead. There is a disk image of the Free95 build available for those wanting to test it out in QEMU.

More details for those interested via GitHub.
27 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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