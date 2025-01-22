Free Software Foundation Marking 40 Years Old With A New Logo

22 January 2025
In October it will mark 40 years since the Free Software Foundation (FSF) was founded by Richard Stallman. In marking forty years of supporting the free software movement, they have been running a logo contest to memorialize the milestone. Today that new logo was unveiled.

The Free Software Foundation was running a logo contest to mark 40 years of the FSF. Today the winning logo was announced:

FSF 40th logo


This FSF logo will be in use for their website, printed material, and other collateral.

With it being for the FSF, the design requirements for this logo contest were that it be made only in free software editing tools, any fonts must be under the SIL Open Font license or similar license, and that the text/images do not violate the Safe Space Policy. This winning design was created in GIMP.
