Framework Laptop Launches Chromebook Edition With Google

The Framework Laptop has proven to be very popular with enthusiasts thanks to its focus on the ability for users to make repairs and upgrades to their laptop. Google has even taken notice and they in cooperation with Framework Computer Inc have launched a Chromebook Edition laptop.The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition was just announced thanks to their partnership with Google. The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition starts at $999 USD and is an Intel-powered Framework laptop with a 2256 x 1504 display, milled aluminum housing, and the great upgrade/repair aspects of the Framework Laptop but designed for running Google's Chrome OS. This Chromebook Edition laptop is making use of an Intel Core 12th Gen "Alder Lake" processor.

Those wishing to learn more about the Framework laptop Chromebook Edition can do so at frame.work . In case you missed it from late last year is also my Framework Laptop Linux review