Flowblade 2.12 Video Editor Brings Faster Proxy Rendering, Continued GTK4 Porting

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 4 December 2023 at 10:19 AM EST. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Flowblade 2.12 is now available as this multi-track, non-linear video editor for Linux systems. Shotcut as another open-source video editor also recently put out a new version too.

With Flowblade 2.12 is now support for Data Stores as a feature to provide more control over where project assets are stored. Flowblade 2.12 also brings faster proxy rendering, up to 21 tracks are now supported, a zoom-to-mouse position feature added, new filters, and continued work on porting to the GTK4 toolkit. For now Flowblade is still tied to GTK3 but there is good progress being made on the GTK4 port.

Flowblade GTK video editor


As for the faster proxy rendering with Flowblade 2.12, it was explained as:
"It was pointed out that creating proxy files with the FFMPEG CLI application GPU rendering was much faster then Flowblade proxy rendering, even if GPU was used for rendering by Flowblade. The reason for this speed difference is the additional overhead necessery to support multitrack playback with arbitrary filtering and image and audio mixing that is required for video editor rendering.

Proxies can now be rendered using FFMPEG CLI app if system supports GPU encoding. On testing we were getting 4-10x speed improvements with this approach."

The new Flowblade video editor release can be downloaded from GitHub.

Also released a few days ago was Shotcut 23.11 for that open-source video editor.Shotcut 23.11 adds easing for keyframes, NVIDIA AV1 hardware encoder support on Windows and Linux, and various other enhancements.
