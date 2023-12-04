Flowblade 2.12 Video Editor Brings Faster Proxy Rendering, Continued GTK4 Porting

Flowblade 2.12 is now available as this multi-track, non-linear video editor for Linux systems. Shotcut as another open-source video editor also recently put out a new version too.With Flowblade 2.12 is now support for Data Stores as a feature to provide more control over where project assets are stored. Flowblade 2.12 also brings faster proxy rendering, up to 21 tracks are now supported, a zoom-to-mouse position feature added, new filters, and continued work on porting to the GTK4 toolkit. For now Flowblade is still tied to GTK3 but there is good progress being made on the GTK4 port.

"It was pointed out that creating proxy files with the FFMPEG CLI application GPU rendering was much faster then Flowblade proxy rendering, even if GPU was used for rendering by Flowblade. The reason for this speed difference is the additional overhead necessery to support multitrack playback with arbitrary filtering and image and audio mixing that is required for video editor rendering.



Proxies can now be rendered using FFMPEG CLI app if system supports GPU encoding. On testing we were getting 4-10x speed improvements with this approach."