Canonical Developing "Flamenco" For Enhancing .NET Developer Experience On Ubuntu
One of the newest open-source projects in-development by Ubuntu maker Canonical is a new C# written program called Flamenco.
Flamenco has just seen development begun this month and is simply described as "maintenance tools for packaging toolchains on Ubuntu." Digging through the C# source code and Microsoft Visual Studio Solution files, indeed it's about .NET packaging in particular. The program goes on to describe itself as:
"Provides tooling for maintainers of .NET Ubuntu packages."
This tool is being worked on by some of the Canonical engineers as part of their Microsoft .NET team. The tool is still in its early stages with just being started in May but can be used for helping to build Debian packages of .NET software and -- yes -- Snap support is coming. There is also a Snapcraft page describing Flamenco as:
"Flamenco is a CLI tool that helps toolchain developers manage many different package versions and releases from a single debian folder source tree."
It would appear that Canonical is continuing to ramp up the .NET story for Ubuntu Linux and continuing to make it a better platform for .NET developers to utilize. Their weekly Foundation Teams updates also continue to be heavy on the .NET side.
While still in its early stages, those wishing to track the progress of Flamenco can find the GPLv3-licensed software via canonical/flamenco on GitHub.
