Mozilla Now Providing RPM Packages For Firefox Nightly Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 19 January 2026 at 11:18 AM EST. 9 Comments
MOZILLA
In late 2023 Mozilla began providing Debian packages of Firefox Nightly builds complete with an APT repository. Those on Debian/Ubuntu distributions have a much easier path for enjoying Firefox Nightly since then and now Mozilla engineers are providing similar RPM builds of Firefox nightly too.

For those running Fedora, openSUSE, or other Red Hat derived distributions, RPM packages of Firefox Nightly builds have commenced. Mozilla announced today providing RPM-based distributions with Firefox Nightly builds and a working RPM repository. These RPM builds are also providing better performance via compiler optimizations, automatic .desktop file generation, easier updates, and hardened binaries via additional security flags.

Firefox nightly RPMs


Instructions on making use of the new RPM repository for Firefox Nightly on Fedora, openSUSE, and other RPM-based distributions can be found via today's Mozilla.org blog post. Better late than never.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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