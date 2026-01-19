Mozilla Now Providing RPM Packages For Firefox Nightly Builds
In late 2023 Mozilla began providing Debian packages of Firefox Nightly builds complete with an APT repository. Those on Debian/Ubuntu distributions have a much easier path for enjoying Firefox Nightly since then and now Mozilla engineers are providing similar RPM builds of Firefox nightly too.
For those running Fedora, openSUSE, or other Red Hat derived distributions, RPM packages of Firefox Nightly builds have commenced. Mozilla announced today providing RPM-based distributions with Firefox Nightly builds and a working RPM repository. These RPM builds are also providing better performance via compiler optimizations, automatic .desktop file generation, easier updates, and hardened binaries via additional security flags.
Instructions on making use of the new RPM repository for Firefox Nightly on Fedora, openSUSE, and other RPM-based distributions can be found via today's Mozilla.org blog post. Better late than never.
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