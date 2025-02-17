Progress Continues On Unofficial Firefox GTK4 Port, Code Now Available On GitHub

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 February 2025 at 06:37 PM EST. 7 Comments
MOZILLA
For all of those that were intrigued over the independent code porting the Firefox web browser to the GTK4 toolkit, there has been a bit more progress and all of the code is also now obtainable via GitHub for this unofficial port.

Since the article this weekend over the unofficial/independent porting of the Firefox rendering code on Linux from using the GTK3 to GTK4 toolkit, Jens Persson has done a bit more to address a window resizing issue in the code state from a few days ago so that it's more usable. Here's a screenshot of the latest on the GTK4'ed Firefox that Jens has shared with Phoronix:

GTK4 Firefox progress


Jens Persson has also now posted his entire patch-set to GitHub for easy testing. Via xerxes2/gecko-dev on GitHub is his unofficial port of Firefox to GTK4. It remains to be seen if Mozilla will end up leveraging any of these patches to further along their upstream effort. But for now at least this unofficial port for those really wanting Firefox rendering with GTK4.
7 Comments
Related News
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Firefox 136 Beta Finally Enables Hardware Video Decoding For AMD GPUs On Linux By Default
Firefox 135 Published With Safeguards To Prevent Overwhelming The Back History
Firefox 134 Available With Experimental HTML "autocorrect" Attribute
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project