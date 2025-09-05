Firefox Ending 32-bit Linux Support Next Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 5 September 2025 at 09:24 AM EDT. 210 Comments
MOZILLA
Mozilla announced today that they will be ending 32-bit Linux support for the Firefox web browser in 2026.

Firefox has continued providing 32-bit Linux binaries even with most other web browsers and operating systems going all-in on x86_64 support. But given that 32-bit Linux support is waning by distributions and the vast majority of distributions aren't even shipping i686 install images anymore, they will be removing 32-bit Linux builds in 2026.

Starting with Firefox 145, there will not be 32-bit Linux support with Firefox 144 to be the last supported version. Any Linux 32-bit users are encouraged to move to a 64-bit operating system or stick to Firefox ESR 140.

Firefox 32-bit


More details on this change via the Mozilla.org blog.
210 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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