Firefox Ending 32-bit Linux Support Next Year

Mozilla announced today that they will be ending 32-bit Linux support for the Firefox web browser in 2026.Firefox has continued providing 32-bit Linux binaries even with most other web browsers and operating systems going all-in on x86_64 support. But given that 32-bit Linux support is waning by distributions and the vast majority of distributions aren't even shipping i686 install images anymore, they will be removing 32-bit Linux builds in 2026.Starting with Firefox 145, there will not be 32-bit Linux support with Firefox 144 to be the last supported version. Any Linux 32-bit users are encouraged to move to a 64-bit operating system or stick to Firefox ESR 140.

More details on this change via the Mozilla.org blog