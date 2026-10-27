Firefox 159 Released With AMD Linux Graphics Fix For Excessive Memory Use

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 27 October 2026 at 05:35 AM EDT. 21 Comments
MOZILLA
Firefox 159 is out today as the latest bi-weekly feature release for Mozilla's web browser.

For those using Firefox on Linux with AMD graphics, a bug has been resolved where Firefox could end up using excessive memory when viewing map or place results on websites such as ChatGPT. So if you have been seeing Firefox memory use spiking on Linux on a system with AMD graphics, check out Firefox 159 for that important fix.

Another important Firefox 159 change for Linux users is the fix for tabs on Wayland.

Firefox 159 on Linux


Firefox 159 also brings improvements to its own AI integrations, saved passwords are now available from the sidebar by default, and a number of bug fixes.

On the web developer side, Firefox 159 also enables scroll-driven animations by default among other changes as outlined via MDN.

Firefox 159 is available from ftp.mozilla.org.
21 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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