Firefox 159 Released With AMD Linux Graphics Fix For Excessive Memory Use
Firefox 159 is out today as the latest bi-weekly feature release for Mozilla's web browser.
For those using Firefox on Linux with AMD graphics, a bug has been resolved where Firefox could end up using excessive memory when viewing map or place results on websites such as ChatGPT. So if you have been seeing Firefox memory use spiking on Linux on a system with AMD graphics, check out Firefox 159 for that important fix.
Another important Firefox 159 change for Linux users is the fix for tabs on Wayland.
Firefox 159 also brings improvements to its own AI integrations, saved passwords are now available from the sidebar by default, and a number of bug fixes.
On the web developer side, Firefox 159 also enables scroll-driven animations by default among other changes as outlined via MDN.
Firefox 159 is available from ftp.mozilla.org.
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