Firefox 159 Beta Released With Fix For Tabs On Wayland
With Firefox 158 released, Firefox 159 is now in beta ahead of its official release in two weeks.
For Linux users, Firefox 159 is bringing an important Wayland fix. Firefox 159 fixes the behavior where tabs sometimes detach into a new window when clicked while using Wayland.
Firefox 159 beta also makes saved passwords available from the sidebay by default without needing to add the Passwords tool.
Firefox 159 also has various Windows and macOS fixes, fixing menus and panels fading in on Windows and Linux when video animation effects are off, and other random fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's Firefox 159 beta release via Firefox.com.
11 Comments