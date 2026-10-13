Firefox 159 Beta Released With Fix For Tabs On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 13 October 2026 at 09:14 AM EDT. 11 Comments
MOZILLA
With Firefox 158 released, Firefox 159 is now in beta ahead of its official release in two weeks.

For Linux users, Firefox 159 is bringing an important Wayland fix. Firefox 159 fixes the behavior where tabs sometimes detach into a new window when clicked while using Wayland.

Firefox 159 beta on Linux


Firefox 159 beta also makes saved passwords available from the sidebay by default without needing to add the Passwords tool.

Firefox 159 also has various Windows and macOS fixes, fixing menus and panels fading in on Windows and Linux when video animation effects are off, and other random fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's Firefox 159 beta release via Firefox.com.
11 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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