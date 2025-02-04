Firefox 136 Beta Finally Enables Hardware Video Decoding For AMD GPUs On Linux By Default
With Firefox 135 released, Firefox 136 is now in beta. Most notable with this next iteration of the Mozilla Firefox web browser is finally enabling hardware video acceleration by default for AMD GPUs on Linux.
Firefox 136 Beta finally crosses the milestone of enabling hardware video decoding by default for AMD GPUs on Linux using the VA-API interface. The AMD GPU open-source video decoding stack is now deemed reliable and widespread enough that the hardware video decode is finally being flipped on for AMD Linux users.
"Hardware video decoding is now enabled for AMD GPUs on Linux."
Firefox 136 Beta also brings hardware-accelerated HEVC playback to macOS users. Firefox 136 is also pursuing its "HTTPS First" approach for trying to load pages as HTTPS by default first and then gracefully falling back to HTTP if needed. Firefox will now also prefer PNG images when copying images out of Firefox in order to preserve transparency.
Downloads and more details on today's Firefox 136 Beta via Mozilla.org.
