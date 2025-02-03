Firefox 135 Published With Safeguards To Prevent Overwhelming The Back History

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 3 February 2025 at 10:32 AM EST. 12 Comments
Mozilla Firefox 135 release binaries are now available for those wanting to grab the latest browser release right away.

Exciting me the most with Firefox 135 are new safeguards to prevent overwhelming the "back" history with techniques employed by some websites that then make it difficult to use the back button for visiting prior sites. As explained in the beta release notes:
"Firefox now includes new safeguards to prevent sites from overwhelming the Back history by spamming numerous consecutive visits over a short time."

Firefox 135 on macOS and Linux also now provides the option to close only the current tab if the quit keyboard shortcut is used when multiple tabs are open in the window.

Firefox 135 on Linux also now uses the XZ format instead of Bzip2 for compression. Using the XZ'ed Firefox should lead to faster unpacking as well as smaller file sizes.

Firefox 135 is also now enforcing certificate transparency on the desktop, the "Copy Without Site Tracking" menu item is renamed to "Copy Clean Link", and other changes.

Firefox 135 also brings new experimental web API support for the Temporal API to simplify dates/times in various scenarios and a Prioritized Task Scheduling API.

Those wanting to upgrade to Firefox 135.0 right away can find the release builds via ftp.mozilla.org.
