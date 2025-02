Firefox 135 Published With Safeguards To Prevent Overwhelming The Back History

"Firefox now includes new safeguards to prevent sites from overwhelming the Back history by spamming numerous consecutive visits over a short time."

Mozilla Firefox 135 release binaries are now available for those wanting to grab the latest browser release right away.Exciting me the most with Firefox 135 are new safeguards to prevent overwhelming the "back" history with techniques employed by some websites that then make it difficult to use the back button for visiting prior sites. As explained in the beta release notes Firefox 135 on macOS and Linux also now provides the option to close only the current tab if the quit keyboard shortcut is used when multiple tabs are open in the window.