Firefox 129 Now Available With HTTPS Replacing HTTP As Default Protocol

Mozilla Firefox 129.0 is now available for download ahead of its formal release announcement on Tuesday. Making Firefox 129 notable is that for non-local sites it's now replacing HTTP with HTTPS by default. Firefox will now aim for HTTPS as the default protocol on non-local sites.Firefox 129.0 will try to access remote sites via HTTPS as the default but will fallback to using HTTP if HTTPS is not available for the remote server. It's about time and should work out for the best although most websites are defaulting these days to promoting HTTP connections to HTTPS anyhow.

The Firefox 129 release also has improvements to its reader view, Address Autofill now works in France and Germany, support for querying the encryption key system configuration via the media capabilities API, the Navigator.vibrate() method has been removed, and various other developer additions. More details on those Firefox 129 developer changes via developer.mozilla.org Those wanting to grab the Firefox 129.0 release binaries right now can do so via the Mozilla release archive