Mozilla Firefox 116 Now Available - Capable Of Wayland-Only Builds
Ahead of the official announcement tomorrow, Mozilla Firefox 116 builds are available today for those wanting this latest open-source web browser.
Exciting many Linux users with Firefox 116 is now the ability to have Wayland-only builds as an option or X11-only builds too. All the proper gating is now in place for compiling Firefox on Linux and allowing Wayland-only or X11-only builds if so desired to avoid carrying excess baggage otherwise.
Firefox 116 also brings improved support for copying files from the local system and pasting into Firefox, the volume slider is now available in Picture-in-Picture mode, much better HTTP/2 upload performance, CSP3 external hashes support, and a variety of other developer-oriented enhancements.
Those wanting to try out Firefox 116.0 today can do so via the Mozilla.net CDN.
