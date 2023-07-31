Mozilla Firefox 116 Now Available - Capable Of Wayland-Only Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 31 July 2023 at 02:53 PM EDT. 79 Comments
MOZILLA
Ahead of the official announcement tomorrow, Mozilla Firefox 116 builds are available today for those wanting this latest open-source web browser.

Exciting many Linux users with Firefox 116 is now the ability to have Wayland-only builds as an option or X11-only builds too. All the proper gating is now in place for compiling Firefox on Linux and allowing Wayland-only or X11-only builds if so desired to avoid carrying excess baggage otherwise.

Firefox 116 about screen on Linux


Firefox 116 also brings improved support for copying files from the local system and pasting into Firefox, the volume slider is now available in Picture-in-Picture mode, much better HTTP/2 upload performance, CSP3 external hashes support, and a variety of other developer-oriented enhancements.

Those wanting to try out Firefox 116.0 today can do so via the Mozilla.net CDN.
79 Comments
Related News
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Mozilla Firefox 116 To Allow For Wayland-Only Builds
Firefox 114 Available With WebTransport Enabled, Continued DNS Over HTTPS Work
Firefox 113 Available With Animated AV1 Image Support (AVIS)
Firefox 113 Beta Adds Animated AV1 Image Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
Intel Details APX - Advanced Performance Extensions