Firefox 104 Now Available With Minor Improvements

Mozilla is ready to ship Firefox 104.0 this morning as the latest incremental improvement to this open-source, cross-platform web browser.This four-week update to Firefox doesn't have any super exciting improvements but continues with incrementally enhancing this open-source web browser. Arguably most exciting with Firefox 104 is that the main user-interface itself will now be throttled when minimized or occluded. By throttling the Firefox UI itself -- similar to its background tabs handling -- when minimized or behind other windows is that it should help with performance by lessening system load and in turn enhancing battery life / power efficiency.Firefox 104 also adds subtitles for Disney+ picture-in-picture mode, the PDF viewer now supports text writing / drawing / signatures, and other minor changes. On the developer front, Firefox 104 adds several new methods for easily finding the last matching element or its index, the SVGStyleElement.disabled property can now be used to enable/disable an SVG style element, and the Marionette minimizing/restoring of windows on Linux should be more stable and faster.

Ahead of this morning's official announcement the Firefox 104.0 binaries can be downloaded from Mozilla.org