Firefox 103 Better Handles High Refresh Displays, WebGL Performance Fix On NVIDIA Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 26 July 2022 at 06:23 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MOZILLA --
Mozilla's Firefox 103 web browser is now available from mirrors as the latest monthly update to this open-source, cross-platform browser.

Firefox 103 isn't particularly exciting for end-users but does bring highlighting to indicate required fields on PDF forms, improved performance for 120Hz+ displays, subtitles and captions for the picture-in-picture mode now working for more online services, and the option to allow SHA-1 signatures for certificates has been removed. Dailymotion, Funimation, Hotstar, Sony LIV, and Tubi are the platforms now with working subtitles and captions for the picture-in-picture mode on Firefox.

Firefox 103 also has a fix for WebGL performance issues when running the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver on Linux with DMA-BUF support enabled.


While waiting for this morning's official announcement, Firefox 103 can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
