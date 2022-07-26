Firefox 103 Better Handles High Refresh Displays, WebGL Performance Fix On NVIDIA Driver
Mozilla's Firefox 103 web browser is now available from mirrors as the latest monthly update to this open-source, cross-platform browser.
Firefox 103 isn't particularly exciting for end-users but does bring highlighting to indicate required fields on PDF forms, improved performance for 120Hz+ displays, subtitles and captions for the picture-in-picture mode now working for more online services, and the option to allow SHA-1 signatures for certificates has been removed. Dailymotion, Funimation, Hotstar, Sony LIV, and Tubi are the platforms now with working subtitles and captions for the picture-in-picture mode on Firefox.
Firefox 103 also has a fix for WebGL performance issues when running the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver on Linux with DMA-BUF support enabled.
While waiting for this morning's official announcement, Firefox 103 can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
