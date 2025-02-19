Fedora Rolling Out More RISC-V Infrastructure & Ready-To-Boot Images

The Fedora Project is rolling out expanded coverage of RISC-V hardware moving forward and making it easier for those with RISC-V developer boards to run Fedora Linux.

One of two RISC-V announcements today from the Fedora camp is that there is now a dedicated RISC-V Koji instance within the Fedora data center. There is new RISC-V hardware up and running to help with building packages for Fedora RISC-V.

StarFive VisionFive 2


Additionally, Fedora is rolling out ready-to-boot images for Fedora 41 images that can easily boot on RISC-V boards. Initially supported hardware for the Fedora 41 RISC-V images include StarFive VisionFive 2, the QEMU emulator, and SiFive HiFive Premier P550. The Banana Pi BPI-F3 and Milk-V Jupiter M1/K1 can also be made to work with Fedora RISC-V using additional modifications.

More details on the Fedora RISC-V improvements via FedoraMagazine.org.
