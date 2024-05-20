Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora Miracle Spin Approved To Ship As Part Of Fedora Linux 41
Not to be confused with Fedora's Beefy Miracle codename from years ago, Fedora Miracle is a spin shipping the Miracle window manager by default. Fedora Miracle was proposed in April and now has gone through the formalities to be approved by FESCo.
The Miracle window manager is a Wayland compositor built atop Mir developed by Canonical/Ubuntu.
The Fedora Miracle change proposal sums up the intent and plan as:
"The Miracle Window Manager is a tiling window manager based on the Mir compositor library. While it is a newer project, it contains many useful features such as a manual tiling algorithm, floating window manager support, support for many Wayland protocols, proprietary Nvidia driver support, and much more. Users are increasingly interested in using miracle in various systems.
The goal of the miracle spin is to build a complete and elegant tiling window experience within the Fedora ecosystem."
With the necessary approval granted, Fedora Miracle will join the likes of Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop, Fedora Xfce, Fedora Cinnamon, Fedora Mate Compiz, Fedora i3, Fedora LXQt, Fedora SOAS, Fedora Sway, and Fedora Budgie as alternative desktop spins. These alternative ISOs can be downloaded from FedoraProject.org/spins/.
Fedora 41 is currently in development for release in October.