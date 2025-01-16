Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Back in November it was decided that the Fedora KDE Desktop Spin would be promoted to the same tier as the GNOME-based Fedora Workstation. Fedora KDE as an "Edition" status for Fedora 42 will now be on the same level as Fedora Workstation Edition. More details on those Fedora KDE Edition plans have now come to light.
Promoting Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop to "Edition" status was approved back in November by the Fedora Council. Now submitted as a change proposal for vetting through the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) is the action plan around the promotion:
"This makes Fedora stand out among the major Linux distributions by promoting the KDE Plasma Desktop as a flagship experience and signals a strong commitment to the KDE community by rewarding the current success of the Fedora KDE community and supporting its continued growth."
The Fedora Wiki page goes on to identify plans for promoting the KDE Plasma Desktop Edition to multimedia enthusiasts and content creators, among others:
"As approved by Fedora Council, this promotes the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop variant to full Edition status.
As the variant is already release-blocking, this is mainly a change for adjusting how the KDE Desktop variant is presented and promoted.
We have identified the following focus areas to market the KDE Plasma Desktop Edition:
- Multimedia enthusiasts (AV and gaming particularly see: VRR on Wayland or DRM Leasing)
- Content creators (aligning with KDE/Qt software in this space such as Kdenlive, Krita, and OBS Studio)
- Accessibility (aligning with upstream work to make the Linux desktop friendlier to folks of various impairments such as [color]blindness, limited dexterity, and limited motor control)
- Personalization (aligning with KDE Plasma features for customizing the desktop experience)
The details of how this will be done are in the process of being fleshed out."
It will be interesting to see how well received by the community the promoted Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is with its promotion for the Fedora 42 release.
Fedora 42 is aiming for release before the end of April.
