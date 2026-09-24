Fedora Discussion Raises The Idea Of Replacing LibreOffice With Collabora Office

One of the livelist Fedora Discourse community discussions in recent days -- or even in quite a period of time for that matter -- comes down to a user having suggested that Fedora replace LibreOffice by default with the downstream Collabora Office.This has yet to solidify into any formal Fedora change proposal for FESCo consideration, but it's become quite active among Fedora users as well as some developers on the idea of replacing LibreOffice with Collabora Office. Some are in favor while others are against. Some also feeling Fedora should avoid shipping with any office suite out-of-the-box but leaving it up to users to decide on which office suite they would like -- if any or instead opting for web-based solutions.

The original argument raised for suggesting Collabora Office replace LibreOffice is due to the "very ancient" UI of LibreOffice along with other different issues experienced.

Problems around Collabora Office licensing were raised, it being distributed principally as a Flatpak, Collabora Office serving as a conduit for their paid services and Collabora Online, and other potential barriers. Those wanting to use Collabora Office regardless of the defaults can easily install it in Flatpak form via Flathub.