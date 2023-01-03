Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora Budgie & Sway Spins Approved For Fedora 38
Most notable out of the latest batch of change proposals voted on by FESCo include approving the Fedora Budgie Spin as another ISO of Fedora Linux, this time with the Budgie desktop pre-installed, out-of-the-box. Budgie has already been available from the Fedora package repositories while this change is about making it an official desktop spin too. Among those working on the Fedora Budgie efforts is Joshua Strobl as the Budgie desktop lead developer.
Another spin approved by FESCo is the Fedora Sway Spin. This spin will ship with Sway, the i3-inspired Wayland compositor that is quite popular in some circles. Again, Sway itself has already been available to Fedora users and this is just about offering another desktop spin/ISO.
Among the other Fedora 38 change proposals to be approved this week by FESCo include upgrading to Golang 1.20, libpinyin 2.8, GNU Make 4.4, Boost 1.81, restoring stricter SSH hostkeys permissions, and ImageMagick 7. More details on the Fedora devel list.
Fedora 38 is expected to be released in the second half of April.