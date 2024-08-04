Btrfs Stakeholders In Fedora Eye Bootable Snapshots & Transparent Encryption

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 4 August 2024
It's been four years now that the Btrfs file-system has been the default for Fedora on the desktop. The Fedora and Btrfs love affair has been going well and is only getting better with more integration enhancements planned and a special interest group (SIG) now getting off the ground for furthering these efforts.

Surprisingly there's not been a Fedora Btrfs SIG (Special Interest Group) until this point. But now such a special interest group is being formed to better coordinate efforts around Btrfs integration on this Linux distribution.

With the Fedora Btrfs SIG there will now be a dedicated Matrix chat, mailing list, and other centralized resources for the stakeholders. It was also mentioned in announcing the SIG that they are looking at other Btrfs enablement to pursue in the future for Fedora. Among the possible future features for Btrfs with Fedora is supporting bootable snapshots and transparent file-system encryption.

Those wanting to learn more about the Fedora Btrfs SIG can do so via the Fedora mailing list.
