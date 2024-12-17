Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Now Ready For Apple Silicon Devices
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the re-base of the Asahi Linux work for Apple Silicon devices atop the recently released Fedora 41 is now ready for Apple device users.
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 brings all of the great Fedora 41 updates and new features plus continues to work on x86/x86_64 emulation for the AArch64 Apple devices, Vulkan 1.4 driver support with the packaged Honeykrisp code from Mesa, and various other Apple device support improvements.
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is making use of KDE Plasma 6.2 as its default desktop environment but GNOME 47 packages are available for those interested.
Downloads and more details on today's Fedora Asahi Remix 41 release via FedoraMagazine.org. Apple M1 and M2 powered devices remain the best prospects for now for those interested in Asahi Linux with the M3/M4 bring-up still ongoing.
8 Comments