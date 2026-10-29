Fedora Linux 45 Shipping Next Week On 3 November

Fedora 45 introduces KMSCON to replace the in-kernel console, Stratis Storage support within the Anaconda installer, improved support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, restricting ptrace by default for better security, enforcing signature checking by default, and expecting package builds to be reproducible. Fedora 45 also introduces the DRM Panic front-end for a more convenient and friendly experience should you encounter any kernel problems. Fedora 45 features many software updates such as the GNOME 51 desktop for Fedora Workstation 45, Go 1.27, Python 3.15, the GCC 16.2 compiler, Glibc 2.44, LLVM 23, RPM 6.1, and many other updates.