Fedora Linux 45 Shipping Next Week On 3 November

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 October 2026 at 06:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA
Fedora 45 is ready to ship! It will be formally released on Tuesday, 3 November.

Fedora 45 missed its first early target date due to not having release candidate composed in time. Last week it missed its target date due to various blocker bugs. Fortunately, those bugs were fixed over the past week.

At today's Go/No-Go meeting it was declared Fedora 45 a "GO" with the latest release candidate builds. The Fedora release team confirmed that Fedora 45 will be formally announced next Tuesday.

Those interested in installing Fedora 45 right now can download the Fedora 45 RC 1.4 install images as the ISOs declared stable and what will be mirrored on Tuesday.

Fedora 45


Fedora 45 introduces KMSCON to replace the in-kernel console, Stratis Storage support within the Anaconda installer, improved support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, restricting ptrace by default for better security, enforcing signature checking by default, and expecting package builds to be reproducible. Fedora 45 also introduces the DRM Panic front-end for a more convenient and friendly experience should you encounter any kernel problems. Fedora 45 features many software updates such as the GNOME 51 desktop for Fedora Workstation 45, Go 1.27, Python 3.15, the GCC 16.2 compiler, Glibc 2.44, LLVM 23, RPM 6.1, and many other updates.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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