Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Fedora 45 wasn't released this week as its ideal early release target due to not having a release candidate build in time for last week's Go/No-Go meeting. At today's Go/No-Go meeting, Fedora 45 was delayed by at least one more week due to open blocker bugs.
Fedora 45 will not be released next week as a "NO-GO" was declared at today's meeting. Currently accepted blockers for Fedora 45 include an update needed to mitigate issues with eMudhra, Fedora Server 45 AArch64 image exceeding its maximum size, LVM auto-activation failing after upgrading to Fedora 45 on a LUKS-backed PV setup, and finally KDE Plasma Discover installing outdated native RPM packages from the Fedora 44 repository.
There are also three more proposed release blockers being considered: no network interface configured via the ip= kernel parameter during installation, Stratis encrypted pool failing to boot, and encrypted Stratis root dropping to emergency mode after an unanswered passphrase prompt.
There are also a handful of granted freeze exceptions. The current blocker list for Fedora 45 can be found via qa.fedoraproject.org.
So it's a NO-GO for releasing Fedora 45 next week. So for now the new planned release date is 3 November while they will see if that will materialize depending upon if those blockers are addressed by next Thursday.
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