Fedora 45 Will Not Be Released Next Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 15 October 2026 at 09:50 PM EDT. 14 Comments
FEDORA
For those eager to run the pristine Fedora 45 media, you will need to wait at least one more week.

There was an early release target date for Fedora 45 of 20 October and built-in contingency dates of 27 October and 3 November. But today that first release date was declared a "NO-GO" due to no release candidate media being published in time. Thus at least pushed back to the following week depending upon any blocker bugs.

Confirmation on the "NO-GO" for Fedora 45 releasing next week was posted today to the fedora-devel list.

Fedora 45 beta


In any event, Fedora 45 is shaping up to be an exciting release with transitioning to KMSCON for the VT console, the GNOME 51 desktop components, reproducible package builds, the DRM Panic front-end, and a wide variety of updated software packages. Here's to hoping Fedora 45 makes it out now on 27 October.
14 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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