Fedora 45 Will Not Be Released Next Week
For those eager to run the pristine Fedora 45 media, you will need to wait at least one more week.
There was an early release target date for Fedora 45 of 20 October and built-in contingency dates of 27 October and 3 November. But today that first release date was declared a "NO-GO" due to no release candidate media being published in time. Thus at least pushed back to the following week depending upon any blocker bugs.
Confirmation on the "NO-GO" for Fedora 45 releasing next week was posted today to the fedora-devel list.
In any event, Fedora 45 is shaping up to be an exciting release with transitioning to KMSCON for the VT console, the GNOME 51 desktop components, reproducible package builds, the DRM Panic front-end, and a wide variety of updated software packages. Here's to hoping Fedora 45 makes it out now on 27 October.
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