Stratis Storage Anaconda Integration Approved For Fedora 45

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 July 2026 at 09:23 AM EDT. 10 Comments
FEDORA
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved the latest batch of features for the upcoming Fedora 45 release.

Most notable in this week's batch of approvals is the Anaconda installer support for Stratis Storage. A decade after Red Hat began developing Stratis after abandoning Btrfs dreams, Fedora Linux is finally integrating support into Anaconda for allowing Fedora 45 deployments atop this XFS + LVM Stratis stack.

Fedora Anaconda installer


The change proposal was approved this week so barring any issues with Fedora 45 will be this nice and long awaited Stratis Storage integration.

Other changes approved this week by FESCo include the DNF change to disable vendor change by default, Fontconfig 2.18, oo7 secrets service provider support, Bash Color Prompt 1.0, and Ruby on Rails 8.1 packaging.

Fedora 45 is aiming for a beta release in mid-September and to have the official Fedora Linux release out by the end of October.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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