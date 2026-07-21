Stratis Storage Anaconda Integration Approved For Fedora 45
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved the latest batch of features for the upcoming Fedora 45 release.
Most notable in this week's batch of approvals is the Anaconda installer support for Stratis Storage. A decade after Red Hat began developing Stratis after abandoning Btrfs dreams, Fedora Linux is finally integrating support into Anaconda for allowing Fedora 45 deployments atop this XFS + LVM Stratis stack.
The change proposal was approved this week so barring any issues with Fedora 45 will be this nice and long awaited Stratis Storage integration.
Other changes approved this week by FESCo include the DNF change to disable vendor change by default, Fontconfig 2.18, oo7 secrets service provider support, Bash Color Prompt 1.0, and Ruby on Rails 8.1 packaging.
Fedora 45 is aiming for a beta release in mid-September and to have the official Fedora Linux release out by the end of October.
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