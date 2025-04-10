Fedora 42 Will Be Released Next Tuesday

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 10 April 2025 at 04:56 PM EDT. 43 Comments
FEDORA
Well here is a pleasant surprise, especially for those that recall the days long ago where Fedora Linux releases tend to be notoriously delayed... Fedora 42 is cleared for releasing next week Tuesday, 15 April, in meeting its "early target" release date.

Fedora 42 had been tracking for a final target release date of 22 April but at today's Go/No-Go meeting, it was decided Fedora 42 is already in great shape for releasing. Thus Fedora 42 will be shipping on its early final target date of 15 April.

At the meeting it was announced that the Fedora Linux 42 Final RC 1.1 build is a "GO" for releasing on Tuesday. No blocker bugs holding up the release.

Those eager to begin trying out Fedora 42 can find those RC 1.1 images via this Fedora Wiki page for those not wanting to wait around until next Tuesday for those images to be officially announced as the stable release.

Fedora Workstation 42


From my testing thus far Fedora Workstation 42 and Fedora Server 42 have been running super. They are in great shape and I'll have up some Fedora 42 benchmarks over the coming days on Phoronix.

Fedora 42 is powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel, GCC 15 compiler, GNOME 48 desktop by default, and delivers a lot of new features. This early Fedora 42 release comes right ahead of the Ubuntu 25.04 Linux distribution release debuting next Thursday.
43 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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