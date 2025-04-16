Fedora 42 RISC-V Released - Builds For SiFive HiFive Premier P550 & Milk-V Megrez
Following yesterday's official Fedora 42 release, Fedora 42 for RISC-V is now available. The delay in the Fedora 42 RISC-V builds is due to RISC-V not yet being a primary architecture and the RISC-V builds being unofficial and produced by the Fedora community.
Fedora 42 for RISC-V brings official hardware images for the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 and Milk-V Megrez developer boards. In case you missed it check out last month's SiFive HiFive Pemier P550 review as this one of the most interesting RISC-V developer boards to date albeit the performance still behind the likes of the ARM-based Raspberry Pi 4/5.
Using the generic Fedora 42 RISC-V image is also support for the StarFive VisionFive 2 thanks to its mainline kernel support.
Fedora 42 on RISC-V also has experimental support for the Banana Pi BPI-F3 and Milk-V Jupiter M1/K1 boards too. Plus Fedora RISC-V can run within QEMU for a virtualized environment.
Downloads and more details on today's Fedora 42 RISC-V release via the mailing list announcement.
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