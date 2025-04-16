Fedora 42 RISC-V Released - Builds For SiFive HiFive Premier P550 & Milk-V Megrez

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 16 April 2025 at 08:35 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FEDORA
Following yesterday's official Fedora 42 release, Fedora 42 for RISC-V is now available. The delay in the Fedora 42 RISC-V builds is due to RISC-V not yet being a primary architecture and the RISC-V builds being unofficial and produced by the Fedora community.

Fedora 42 for RISC-V brings official hardware images for the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 and Milk-V Megrez developer boards. In case you missed it check out last month's SiFive HiFive Pemier P550 review as this one of the most interesting RISC-V developer boards to date albeit the performance still behind the likes of the ARM-based Raspberry Pi 4/5.

HiFive Premier P550


Using the generic Fedora 42 RISC-V image is also support for the StarFive VisionFive 2 thanks to its mainline kernel support.

StarFive VisonFive 2


Fedora 42 on RISC-V also has experimental support for the Banana Pi BPI-F3 and Milk-V Jupiter M1/K1 boards too. Plus Fedora RISC-V can run within QEMU for a virtualized environment.

Downloads and more details on today's Fedora 42 RISC-V release via the mailing list announcement.
4 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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