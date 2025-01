Fedora 42 Is Looking At Switching To EROFS For Its Live Media

A change proposal filed today for the in-development Fedora 42 is looking at making use of the EROFS file-system for all of the live media images.Fedora Linux currently makes use of SquashFS as the file-system for its live installation media but this would change to EROFS under a new F42 change proposal. All Kiwi-produced live media beginning with Fedora 42 would change over to EROFS along with the Fedora CoreOS live media. Kiwi-produced media currently consists of the likes of the Fedora KDE Desktop, Fedora Budgie, Fedora Xfce, Fedora COSMIC, etc, while more spins/editions may change over in time.The Fedora 42 change proposal argues that EROFS is more actively developed than SquashFS and supports more modern file-system features that can in turn be utilized in the future.This change proposal is just about the live media with EROFS being a read-only file-system. EROFS has gained a lot of features and optimizations over the years since its original upstreaming by Huawei back in 2019. EROFS sees a lot of use especially among mobile/embedded devices as well as containers.

The change proposal for considering EROFS over SquashFS for live media beginning in Fedora 42 can be found via the Fedora Wiki . The change still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).