Fedora 42 Is Looking At Switching To EROFS For Its Live Media
A change proposal filed today for the in-development Fedora 42 is looking at making use of the EROFS file-system for all of the live media images.
Fedora Linux currently makes use of SquashFS as the file-system for its live installation media but this would change to EROFS under a new F42 change proposal. All Kiwi-produced live media beginning with Fedora 42 would change over to EROFS along with the Fedora CoreOS live media. Kiwi-produced media currently consists of the likes of the Fedora KDE Desktop, Fedora Budgie, Fedora Xfce, Fedora COSMIC, etc, while more spins/editions may change over in time.
The Fedora 42 change proposal argues that EROFS is more actively developed than SquashFS and supports more modern file-system features that can in turn be utilized in the future.
This change proposal is just about the live media with EROFS being a read-only file-system. EROFS has gained a lot of features and optimizations over the years since its original upstreaming by Huawei back in 2019. EROFS sees a lot of use especially among mobile/embedded devices as well as containers.
The change proposal for considering EROFS over SquashFS for live media beginning in Fedora 42 can be found via the Fedora Wiki. The change still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).
