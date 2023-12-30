Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 30 December 2023 at 04:17 PM EST. 26 Comments
FEDORA
In addition to Ubuntu exploring the possibility of x86_64-v3 builds/packages, a proposal has been raised for Fedora Linux with its current Fedora 40 cycle to provide the ability to offer optimized x86_64 (AMD64) binaries based upon the CPU's x86_64 micro-architecture feature level.

The proposal, which still needs to be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo), would allow optimized x86_64 libraries and application binaries to be automatically utilized on supported Intel and AMD CPUs when on a supported feature level and a package having an optimized version available. This x86_64 micro-architecture feature level support is similar to what's already been in use by the likes of openSUSE Tumbleweed and Intel's Clear Linux.

AMD EPYC Siena


The change proposal explains:
"Additional paths will be inserted into the search path used for executables on systems which have a compatible CPU. Those additional paths will mirror the AMD64 / x86_64 "microarchitecture levels" supported by the glibc-hwcaps mechanism: x86-64-v2, x86-64-v3, x86_64-v4. Systemd will be modified to insert the additional directories into the $PATH environment variable (affecting all programs on the system) and the equivalent internal mechanism in systemd (affecting what executables are used by services). Individual packages can provide optimized libraries via the glibc-hwcaps mechanism and optimized executables via the extended search path. This optimized code will be used if the CPU supports it. Which packages provide the optimized code and at which level will be made by individual package maintainers based on benchmark results."

It's an exciting F40 proposal and hopefully it receives the FESCo blessing as well as package maintainers taking the extra steps of evaluating the performance benefits of targeting the higher micro-architecture feature levels.

As we enter 2024 it's great seeing more Linux distribution vendors finally moving toward upping their x86_64 baseline and/or augmenting their x86_64 binaries with optional support for better tuned binaries for today's AMD/Intel processors.
26 Comments
Related News
Nobara 39 Released - Customized Version Of Fedora Catering To Gamers/Enthusiasts
Fedora 40 Plans To Unify /usr/bin & /usr/sbin
Fedora 40 Looks To Utilize WiFi MAC Address Randomization For Better Privacy
Fedora Asahi Remix 39 Released For Apple Silicon Macs
Fedora 40's Linker Will Now Error Out On Security Issues
Fedora 40 To Apply Systemd Security Hardening
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 40 Plans To Unify /usr/bin & /usr/sbin
Wayland-Proxy Load Balancer Helping Firefox Cope With Wayland Issues
Enlightenment 0.26 Released With Various Improvements
Linux 6.7-rc7 Released Early Ahead Of Christmas Eve Festivities
Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 Released - Ported To wlroots 0.17
Wine 9.0-rc3 Released With 35 Fixes In Total, Some Wayland Driver Fixes
KDE Developers Prepare For Christmas With More Bug Fixes & Qt 6 Porting
Trying Out Meteor Lake's Arc Graphics With The New Intel Xe Driver Was A Bust