Fedora 38 "Simplified Installer" Aiming To Ease IoT Deployments

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 February 2023 at 06:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA
In addition to the in-development Fedora / Red Hat Anaconda web UI based installer that has been in the works, Fedora IoT is rolling out a new installer of its own to ease deployments around edge computing and Internet of Things devices.

Fedora 38's IoT spin is now cleared to ship with a new installer called the "Simplified Installer", following the approval in the past week from the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Fedora IoT's Simplified Installer is intended to be an easier and streamlined means of creating and deploying customized Fedora IoT disk images.

The Fedora IoT Simplified Installer will use the Core OS Installer to write an OSTree raw image straight to the disk specified without the need for a kickstart configuration or user interaction. The intent is for easily creating customized disk images for use on IoT devices at the edge, especially where that device in its deployment setting may have slow or limited Internet access that would otherwise complicate installations.

OnLogic edge computers
Fedora Linux continues making more plays around IoT devices and edge computing.


From osbuild-composer there is a command-line tool to configure the customized disk images or they can also be created from within the Cockpit web interface. With FIDO Device Onboarding is also the possibility of providing secure yet zero touch onboarding for edge devices.

More details on the Fedora IoT Simplified Installer, which was granted approval by FESCo this past week, can be found on the Fedora Wiki page.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 38 To Get Rid Of Its Flathub Filtering, Allowing Many More Apps On Fedora
Fedora 38 Cleared To Ship With Its Bleeding Edge Compiler Toolchain
Fedora 38 Change Approved To Mandate Quicker Reboots/Shutdowns
Fedora 38 Features Approved For Unified Kernel, mdadm BIOS RAID, Xfce 4.18
Fedora 38 To Beef Up Its Compiler Fortification Defenses
Fedora Decides After All To Allow Default Compiler Flag To Help Debugging/Profiling
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
Linux 6.2-rc6 Released & It's Suspiciously Small
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop
GIMP 3.0 Aiming To Release In 2023
Steam Survey Results Start 2023 With Linux Marketshare Flat
AMD Announces Ryzen 7800X3D / 7900X3D / 7950X3D Pricing & Availability