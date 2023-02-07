Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora 38 "Simplified Installer" Aiming To Ease IoT Deployments
Fedora 38's IoT spin is now cleared to ship with a new installer called the "Simplified Installer", following the approval in the past week from the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.
Fedora IoT's Simplified Installer is intended to be an easier and streamlined means of creating and deploying customized Fedora IoT disk images.
The Fedora IoT Simplified Installer will use the Core OS Installer to write an OSTree raw image straight to the disk specified without the need for a kickstart configuration or user interaction. The intent is for easily creating customized disk images for use on IoT devices at the edge, especially where that device in its deployment setting may have slow or limited Internet access that would otherwise complicate installations.
Fedora Linux continues making more plays around IoT devices and edge computing.
From osbuild-composer there is a command-line tool to configure the customized disk images or they can also be created from within the Cockpit web interface. With FIDO Device Onboarding is also the possibility of providing secure yet zero touch onboarding for edge devices.
More details on the Fedora IoT Simplified Installer, which was granted approval by FESCo this past week, can be found on the Fedora Wiki page.