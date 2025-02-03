Red Hat Hiring To Continue Advancing The Linux Desktop In 2025

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 February 2025
Christian Schaller as Red Hat's Director of Software Engineering outlined in a blog post today some of the areas they will be focusing on this year with Fedora Workstation development. Additionally, they will be hiring at least two more Linux desktop engineers this year at Red Hat.

Among the 2025 items to look forward to this year in the Fedora world is more embracing of AI around IBM's Granite open models, continued work around Wayland, high dynamic range (HDR) display support getting all squared away on GNOME, and continued work on PipeWire. There is also ongoing Red Hat work for continuing to improve the MIPI camera support for modern laptops, further enhancing the capabilities of Flatpak for sandboxed apps, accessibility enhancements in the GNOME space, and other upstream desktop work such as to GNOME Software and Firefox.

Fedora Workstation


Christian Schaller also noted they are currently hiring two desktop engineers to join the Red Hat desktop team. They will be working on "GNOME and related technologies." This will not only be to ultimately help Fedora but Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation and upstream GNOME.

More details on these job openings and Fedora's 2025 plans via Christian's blog.
