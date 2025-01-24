Fedora Preparing For A Data Center Move For More Power & Space For Possible RISC-V

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 January 2025 at 06:18 AM EST. 2 Comments
It's not only AI start-ups running into space and power capacity bottlenecks but the Fedora Project has been pushing the limits of its main data center and is preparing for a move to a new data center to allow for more physical space and power capacity. In turn one item mentioned is allowing space for possible RISC-V build systems for Fedora.

The Fedora data center move isn't expected to take place until May after the Fedora Linux 42 release is out the door, but the Red Hat staff involved have begun planning a move. Fedora will migrate their servers from their current main data center in Virginia to one near Red Hat's offices in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fedora has been hitting their rack space capacity limits in the existing DC, power limits are also being hit, and many of their systems are now 4~5 years old. Along with the data center move, they will be upgrading a number of the machines to more power efficient, faster, and denser hardware. Sadly, Fedora hasn't yet commented about these new machines but I am curious to hear all of the technical details and what they decided to go with for the next-gen Fedora servers.

In the announcement of this upcoming DC move, they also note that in their current DC they lack the space for expanded capabilities like RISC-V builders. So we'll see in the new DC if they ramp up their RISC-V hardware.

Those wanting to learn more about this upcoming Fedora DC transition can do so via the Fedora Project Community Blog.
