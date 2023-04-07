FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 April 2023 at 06:46 AM EDT. 27 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Last October Google engineers decided they would deprecate JPEG-XL support in Chrome over some debated rationale for the move. Even amid the community uproar they went ahead to drop the JPEG-XL support. The Free Software Foundation has finally commented on the matter.

This past week the Free Software Foundation finally commented on Google's decision to deprecate JPEG-XL and the FSF says it emphasizes the need for browser choice and free media formats.


Greg Farough of the FSF wrote:
"While we can't link to Google's issue tracker directly because of another freedom issue -- its use of nonfree JavaScript -- we're told that the issue regarding JPEG-XL's removal is the second-most "starred" issue in the history of the Chromium project, the nominally free basis for the Google Chrome browser. Chromium users came out of the woodwork to plead with Google not to make this decision. It made it anyway, not bothering to respond to users' concerns. We're not sure what metric it's using to gauge the interest of the "entire ecosystem," but it seems users have given JPEG-XL a strong show of support. In turn, what users will be given is yet another facet of the web that Google itself controls: the AVIF format.

As the response to JPEG-XL's deprecation has shown, our rallying together and telling Google we want something isn't liable to get it to change its mind. It will keep on wanting what it wants: control; we'll keep on wanting what we want: freedom."

Those interested in the Free Software Foundation post in full can find it on FSF.org.
27 Comments
Related News
Servo Project To Focus On Their "Layout 2020" Engine
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default
Meson 1.1 Build System Released With Numerous Additions
Picolibc 1.8.1 Released With Microblaze Support, Various Improvements
Free Software Foundation Certifies A $99 Mini VPN Router
Huawei's Bolt 1.5 Adds AVX-VNNI, Intel Desktop GPU Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
Linux 6.3-rc6 Released For Easter