FSF Encouraging Pressure Campaign On Microsoft For 2025
Looking for a 2025 New Year's resolution? The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is encouraging a pressure campaign on Microsoft to continue.
Now that the holidays are passing and you hopefully got your new 802.11n WiFi adapter or USB microphone or other free software endorsed gifts, on Friday the Free Software Foundation put out a new blog post entitled "Keep putting pressure on Microsoft." There they encourage free software patrons to keep up a pressure campaign against Microsoft:
"What's crucial now is to keep putting pressure on Microsoft, whether that's through switching to GNU/Linux, avoiding new releases of their software, or actions as simple as moving your projects off of Microsoft GitHub. If you're concerned about e-waste or have friends who work to combat climate change, getting them together to tell them about free software is the perfect way to help our movement grow, and free a few more users from Microsoft's digital restrictions."
Nothing new really but just the latest FSF messaging for free software advocates to avoid Microsoft products/services. In part their latest motivation for pressuring Microsoft is ending Microsoft Windows 10 updates and forcing users to Windows 11 while requiring Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support.
Those interested in the latest thoughts from the Free Software Foundation can read their latest Microsoft pressure campaign message via the FSF.org blog.
15 Comments