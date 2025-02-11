FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 11 February 2025 at 08:36 AM EST.
MULTIMEDIA
FLAC 1.5 is out today as the newest feature update to the software built around the Free Lossless Audio Codec.

Similar to WavPack only recently adding multi-threaded encode support, FLAC 1.5 also introduces multi-threaded audio encoding.

FLAC 1.5 build


With the flac utility the number of threads can be set either using "-j #" or the "--threads=#" argument. It's a long overdue change having multi-threaded audio encoding for FLAC given the past decade of rising CPU core counts. I will have out new FLAC audio encoding CPU benchmarks shortly for the multi-threaded encoder.

FLAC 1.5 multi-threaded encode


On the decode side, FLAC 1.5 can now handle chained Ogg FLAC files. FLAC 1.5 also brings various library fixes, build system updates, and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on FLAC 1.5 via GitHub.
