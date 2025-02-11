FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
FLAC 1.5 is out today as the newest feature update to the software built around the Free Lossless Audio Codec.
Similar to WavPack only recently adding multi-threaded encode support, FLAC 1.5 also introduces multi-threaded audio encoding.
With the flac utility the number of threads can be set either using "-j #" or the "--threads=#" argument. It's a long overdue change having multi-threaded audio encoding for FLAC given the past decade of rising CPU core counts. I will have out new FLAC audio encoding CPU benchmarks shortly for the multi-threaded encoder.
On the decode side, FLAC 1.5 can now handle chained Ogg FLAC files. FLAC 1.5 also brings various library fixes, build system updates, and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on FLAC 1.5 via GitHub.
8 Comments