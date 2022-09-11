FLAC 1.4 Released With AArch64 Optimizations, Faster x86_64 FMA
FLAC 1.4 was released on Friday as the "Free Lossless Audio Codec" that is known for its great, no-cost lossless compression for digital audio.
It's been nearly ten years since the release of FLAC 1.3 (May 2013) while Friday brought the release of the FLAC 1.4 series. With FLAC 1.4 there is now performance optimizations focused on ARMv8 (AArch64) hardware that has NEON instructions. The AArch64 performance should be much better with this new FLAC release from Apple M1/M2 to Ampere Altra and various other hardware.
Over on the x86_64 side, FLAC 1.4 brings speed-ups for Intel / AMD processors having FMA instruction support.
Some of the other work in FLAC 1.4 includes encoding/decoding 32-bit PCM, encoding files with sample rates up to 1'048'575Hz, encoding preset improvements, the FLAC format documentation has been rewritten, CMake build system improvements, and a wide variety of other additions and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the FLAC 1.4 update via GitHub. Meanwhile, Here are various FLAC 1.4 CPU benchmarks I've conducted thus far on x86_64 and AArch64 for those interested.
