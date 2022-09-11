FLAC 1.4 Released With AArch64 Optimizations, Faster x86_64 FMA

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 11 September 2022 at 05:39 AM EDT. 11 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
FLAC 1.4 was released on Friday as the "Free Lossless Audio Codec" that is known for its great, no-cost lossless compression for digital audio.

It's been nearly ten years since the release of FLAC 1.3 (May 2013) while Friday brought the release of the FLAC 1.4 series. With FLAC 1.4 there is now performance optimizations focused on ARMv8 (AArch64) hardware that has NEON instructions. The AArch64 performance should be much better with this new FLAC release from Apple M1/M2 to Ampere Altra and various other hardware.

Over on the x86_64 side, FLAC 1.4 brings speed-ups for Intel / AMD processors having FMA instruction support.

Some of the other work in FLAC 1.4 includes encoding/decoding 32-bit PCM, encoding files with sample rates up to 1'048'575Hz, encoding preset improvements, the FLAC format documentation has been rewritten, CMake build system improvements, and a wide variety of other additions and fixes.

Downloads and more details on the FLAC 1.4 update via GitHub. Meanwhile, Here are various FLAC 1.4 CPU benchmarks I've conducted thus far on x86_64 and AArch64 for those interested.
11 Comments
Related News
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
FFmpeg Begins Integrating Intel oneVPL Support
IPFS Supported In FFmpeg 5.1, IPFS Devs Envision Support In More Open-Source Projects
Linux 6.0 Promotes Its H.265/HEVC User-Space API To Stable
AMD Raphael & Jadeite + Intel Meteor Lake Audio Driver Support Playing On Linux 6.0
Intel's Open-Source SVT-AV1 v1.2 Video Encoder Released - More AVX2 Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta