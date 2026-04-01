FFmpeg Lands Vulkan Improvements With Initial FFV1 Vulkan Decoder
FFmpeg developer Lynne has landed a number of Vulkan Video improvements today into FFmpeg Git. In addition, there is now an FFV1 Vulkan-based decoder.
Merged to FFmpeg Git today is support within the Vulkan code for copying the host-mapping buffer code from the hardware context, working around some issues, support for software-defined decoders within vulkan_decode, enabling VK_KHR_video_maintenance2 extension use when available from the Vulkan driver, and other code refactoring.
Today's FFmpeg Vulkan activity culminated with this commit introducing an FFV1 Vulkan decoder. FF Video 1 is a lossless video coding format that's been part of FFmpeg for two decades now and popular as a video preservation codec and for other purposes.
Lynne explained of the FFV1 Vulkan-based decoder in the commit:
"ffv1: add a Vulkan-based decoder
This patch adds a fully-featured level 3 and 4 decoder for FFv1, supporting Golomb and all Range coding variants, all pixel formats, and all features, except for the newly added floating-point formats.
On a 6000 Ada, for 3840x2160 bgr0 content at 50Mbps (standard desktop recording), it is able to do 400fps.
An Alder Lake with 24 threads can barely do 100fps."
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