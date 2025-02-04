FFmpeg Lands Video Encoding/Decoding Improvements For NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
Merged this week to FFmpeg Git for this widely-used open-source multimedia library are a number of NVIDIA video encoding "NVENC" improvements for benefiting the new GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" graphics processors.
Among the FFmpeg changes merged are 4:2:2 HEVC/H.264 encoding and H.264 10-bit encoding for Blackwell GPUs. Plus similar changes on the video decoding side. There is also now UHQ for AV1 encoding to support Ultra High Quality AV1 video encoding. Plus Temporal Filtering for AV1 and H.264 to yield video coding efficiency improvements by 4~5%.
Lastly there are also some changes around NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 13.0 support.
Great seeing NVIDIA working on getting these Blackwell NVENC/NVDEC improvements merged into FFmpeg in a timely manner for benefiting video acceleration on the new GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards.
